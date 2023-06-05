Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Monday presented a cheque of N4.6 million to each of the 177 Primary Health Care (PHCs) facilities across the state to ensure affordable and quality healthcare services at the grassroots.

Oyebanji who spoke during the flag-off of the program tagged, ‘ Impact Project ‘ supported by the World Bank noted that the project represented the commitment of his administration to the provision of quality healthcare services to the people.

The governor explained that the project was aimed at reducing the under-five mortality rate in the state in line with the ” State’s human capital development goals and complements other existing programs such as Ulerawa (our flagship health insurance program), the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), and the IMPACT Malaria project, all of which are aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality in the State. ”

While commending the World Bank for the numerous support to the state across all sectors, urged the benefitting communities to make judicious use of the fund to purchase drugs and other necessary equipment needed at the centres.

Oyebanji said, “To address this challenge of mortality rate, the state government has already put in place a suite of supply and demand side interventions, with the primary goal of reducing our mortality rates by 2030. Under the demand side interventions, for instance, the government established Ulerawa, which aims to provide an explicit but guaranteed package of primary care services for 1 million persons by 2025.

” This is proof of our readiness to seize all opportunities available to us to improve the health of the Ekiti people, and an indication of the confidence our partners have in us, to deliver.

” Under this program, 177 primary health care facilities will each receive the sum of N4.6m as a one-off investment fund. Facilities are expected to develop work plans that would guide the use of the fund. It is important that these funds are used judiciously. Our focus must be to deploy these resources in a manner that is catalytic and complementary to existing programs.

” Consequently, I expect facilities to use these funds to purchase drugs and consumables through our Drug Management Agency (DMA), carry out basic renovations, purchase equipment and ensure that data management tools are available. Availability of drugs is a critical part of our Ulerawa expansion strategy and ensures that more people have access to high-impact interventions.”

Speaking, the World Bank Country Director, Shubaham Chaudhuri said the bank is committed to eliminating poverty in the country and making life easier for the people with affordable and quality healthcare services at the grassroots.

He noted that the project was aimed at ensuring that every parents and child in Ekiti have unhindered access to health care delivery in the 177 PHCs facilities in their localities.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani lauded the efforts of the world bank in the state’s health and other sectors, saying the project is in line with the agenda of the Biodun Oyebanji-led administration to invest more in the PHCs in the interest of the citizens.





