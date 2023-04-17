Vehicular movements have been totally grounded as the aviation unions blocked all entrances leading to the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The development came as a follow-up to an earlier notice issued by the unions to embark on a two-day warning strike to among others forces the government to implement the new salary structure for the workers and stop the planned demolition of the offices of the aviation agencies.

As early as 4 am, the unions mobilized their members who took over the strategic entrances to the airport from the Ikeja axis, Mafoluku/Beesam axis and the Oshodi/Isolo to the tollgate from the international airport.

When Tribune Online visited the head office of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the gate was under lock and key.

Many passengers were seen trekking to see if they could catch their flights.

Details later….

