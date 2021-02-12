Autocrash: Nine confirmed dead along Calabar-Itu Highway 

An auto crash claiming the lives of not fewer than nine persons was on Friday night confirmed along Calabar-Itu Highway, around Okurikang axis of Cross River State.

Cyprian Ofordu; the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River Sector Command, who confirmed the incident, said that 12 persons were involved but nine persons died on the spot while three others were rescued but in critical condition.

According to him, the two vehicles which were involved in the accident were a Mack truck and a Toyota Hiace bus with 12 occupants.

He said that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained, adding that crash investigators from the Command were at the site and would come up with their report as soon as possible.

Ofordu who spoke with Tribune Online said that three persons were rescued from the 12-seater Hiace Bus while nine others died, and their corpses had been deposited at the mortuary.

”The three persons rescued are in critical condition as we were called in to rescue. What we saw at the crash site was bad. Those involved were three female adults and 9 male, but the nine persons who died have been deposited at the mortuary including two females and 7 male, if there is further development, we will keep you abreast,” Ofordu said.

