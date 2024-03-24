Christians in Nigeria, particularly well-to-do individuals and philanthropists have been urged to be enthusiastic in the service of God by meeting the needs of the growth of the Church.

The call was made by the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Worldwide, Rev Dr Stephen Panya Baba while officiating at the dedication of the multi-million Naira Church auditorium built and donated to the ECWA Gospel Church in Kulishin, Shongom LGA of Gombe State on Saturday.

The ECWA President commended the philanthropist and politician, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara who built and donated the auditorium to ECWA.

While dedicating the Church to the glory of God, the ECWA President particularly challenged all sons and daughters of ECWA to emulate Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara for undertaking the project at a period like this.

He stressed that they can do that by contributing their parts for the growth of the Gospel and Church to the glory of God through assisting in the areas of needs like school building, clinics, and provision of vehicles.

He stressed that the Church as a body of Christ needs support from individuals no matter how little because the Gospel must be preached no matter the situation.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, in his brief remarks, said that the constructed and magnificent Church reminds him of the Temple of King Solomon when during commissioning, God promised to hear all prayers offered in it.

He then prayed that God would answer every prayer that would be offered in the newly built Church as well as prayed that the Church would be a very great blessing to the people of the area and entire ECWA family.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof Jerry Gana, time Minister of Information, the Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulated the people of Shongom and Kaltungo Local Government Areas for having the Church constructed.

He prayed that the presence of God would abide with them and bring his light to shine upon the people of the area, Gombe State, and Nigeria at large.

The Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang commended Mr. Damara for building a Church where people will come and serve God.

He however noted that God does not live in houses built by men but in the hearts of men and called on the congregants to dedicate their lives so that God will dwell in them.

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Silas Nyako said that the occasion was to dedicate the Church building, pointing out that God desires that they first dedicate themselves so that God will take control of their lives.

Speaking on the topic; “setting a good example” the preacher took his text from Hebrews Chapter 13 verse Seven and other Biblical references where he charged the congregation to remember the good things the Lord has done for them by coming to appreciate him in return.

He admonished that ways of thanking God for his goodness are numerous, including worship, and imbibing a lifestyle worthy of emulation since people are more prone to copying what you do other than what you say.

In his vote of thanks, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara appreciated all those who joined him in thanking God for what he has done in the life of his family.

Briefing the people on how he decided to construct the Church, Mr. Damara explained that he was invited to a launching sometime back and the total of what was collected amounted to only seven hundred thousand out of twenty-five million target.

He added that what was realised then if going by the amount, it would take them about 30 years to get the proposed money, there and then he decided on the construction of the Church.

The ceremony was witnessed by Christian personalities including Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Gen.Martin Luther Agwai(Rtrd.), Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Ministers Jerry Gana, Paulen Tallen, Solomon Dalong and many others.

Activities of the Church dedication included special prayers for the family offered by one of the Pastors from Jos, Plateau State Prophet, Isa Elbuba, and song presentation by renowned gospel singer Panam Percy Paul.

The event also featured the commissioning of the new residence of Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara in Kaltungo where the Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal.