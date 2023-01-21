NOT AGAIN: Fire razes down popular market in Benin City

No fewer than 25 shops and goods worth millions of Naira were on Saturday razed down by a mid-day inferno that occurred at Lagos Street Market, Benin City, Edo State, six weeks after the burning down of a portion of the market.

The popular market which is located about 100 metres from the State fire Service station could not salvage the situation as bystanders watched helplessly, as the fire, Sunday Tribune gathered started at about 12 noon.

This is even as traders, scavengers and those living close to the market could not rescue goods from the inferno whose cause was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

One of the owners of the affected Building, housing over 20 shops and warehouses, Mrs. Eleghon, popularly known as ‘Madam Lagos’, was said to have collapsed arising from the shock when learned of the disaster.

Madam Eleghon who had lost one of her properties in the previous fire incident that occurred in the market was said to have been admitted to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

It was gathered that before the arrival of the fire Service truck in the area, whose personnel were said to have allegedly complained of lack of water, a building at Jegede junction in Ibiwe Street, was already razed by the fire.

A distraught shop owner, Chioma Kelvin, said she got a call when she was in the church that her shop was on fire.

She said before she could get to her jewelry shop, the fire has already razed everything.

“I don’t know the time the fire started because I was in the church when they called to inform me that my shop was on fire.Today being Saturday, I don’t usually open my shop”, she said.

Chioma said: “I lost almost hundred and something million naira to the fire because I deal on jewelries. I want the government and all Nigerians to come to my rescue”, she appealed.

One of the sympathizers, Obina Obi, blamed the Edo State Fire Service for not coming on time, adding that if they had come on time, they would have been able to salvage the situation.

“We called the fire service they didn’t pick their calls. The fire started very little and had it been the fire fighters came on time, they would have been able to save the situation”, he said.

The presence of some members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) and Police operatives at Oba market Police Division, prevented hoodlums from cashing into the disaster to loot shops.