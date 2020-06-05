Attah Igala’s claim to Ajaokuta, others: No room for imperialism, Gov Bello warns

Following the claim to Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton-Karfi by the Attah of Igala, Micheal Ameh Oboni, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has warned people wanting to divide the state against ethnic lines, saying no room for imperialism in the 21st century.

The governor’s warning was coming against the backdrop of the recent federal Court judgement delivered on the overlord of some areas by the Attah Igala.

Governor Bello at a press conference Friday said the state would come hard on people trying to factionalize the state, adding that the state since the commencement of his administration has been anchored on unity.

The Governor called on those affected to seek legal means to address their grievance, stressing that the state government would be hard on those using history rightly or wrongly to create confusion.

While stressing that the state would not fold its hands to allow for imperialism in this age of civilization, warned that the state would be ruthless on persons found culpable no matter how highly placed.

Bello said that the judgement should not be seen as an avenue to be exploited to foment trouble or fan embers of division and disunity.

He urged the aggrieved party to approach the higher court if they are not satisfied with the pronouncements of the court.

“I advise those who may want to test the will of this administration to desist in their own interests as we will not spare any means to restore normalcy where they may want to break the law,” Bello said.

According to him, “This administration has toiled tirelessly to enhance the unity of the state.that is why we invented the acronym EBIGO, meaning Ebira, Igalaland, Okun to further underline the seriousness with which we uphold the unity of this state.

“We will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone no matter how highly or lowly placed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Member Representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu call for calm on the recent judgement by the Federal High court sitting in Lokoja the Kogi state capital which declared Ajaokuta, Lokoja and koton karfe as part the Igala kingdom.

“We have been leaving happily together as one irrespective of tribal differences also embarked on intermarriages so we should not allow such judgement to divide us like it a civil and institutional matter.

He, therefore, urged his constituents to apply diplomacy and maintain peace and harmony within the domain and stop spreading further rumours that may cause disunity among the people.

“Ajaokuta is one and we should not allow ourselves to be divided as our unity has come a very long way.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story

COVID-19: African Nations Get $9.8bn As IMF Supports 66 Countries With $23bn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided over $23 billion in emergency financial assistance and debt relief to 66 member countries facing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. According to information sourced from IMF’s website on Thursday, sub-Saharan Africa got the highest support of $9.81 billion… Read full story

Osun Relaxes Curfew, Now 9pm To 5am

The governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy, following the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children

Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… Read full story