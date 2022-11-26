Atiku support groups dump PDP for APC

Certain support groups galvanizing support for the ambition of People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have dumped him for his main rival, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The groups based in the North West states included Atiku Support Organization, PDP Transformation Ambassadors, Atiku Abubakar Kawai, PDP Mobilizers Initiative, Kasa Daya Al’umma Daya, Atiku/Okowo Frontiers Movement, G7 Business Community, Katsina Biyayya Forum, Atiku Women and Youth Initiative and Atiku Nigeria Transformation Ambassadors.

A statement signed by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada and Mohammed Lawal Shehu, APC North-West Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson, APC North-West Presidential Campaign Council Northwest, respectively disclosed that the support groups were received by Zamafara State Governor, Governor Bello Matawalle and APC National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman.

According to the statement, Governor Bello Matawalle at the weekend ‘welcomed the groups to the APC and undertook to facilitate their full integration into the APC and Asiwaju/Kashim Presidential Campaign.

“He emphasized that APC is the only party that upholds the principles of power rotation, saying the highest justice to be done to the people of the South is to be able to shift power to their region so that justice and equality can be ensured. He urged them to uphold the commitment they have exhibited over the years for the victory of the APC and all its candidates at all levels. He told the defectors that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate has mapped out strategic development plans that would help consolidate the existing reforms under President Muhammad Buhari.”

The statement further recalled that the groups “were committed to supporting the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 Presidential elections but were not given the deserved recognition by both the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

