Femi Akinyemi

Former Minister of State for FCT and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Chief Jumoke Akinjide has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is highly experienced and skilled in selecting people for the right positions.

The ex-minister who stated this in an interview with Sunday Tribune, said that Atiku’s many years of experience have prepared him to take power and move the nation forward.

According to Akinjide, the PDP presidential candidate has been observing and taking notes and is now fully aware of how to tackle various problems in the country.

“When you are on a team in a field of sport and you are on the bench and you are watching your team playing football or basketball and the team keeps missing the goal and losing the game, you are like “I can do better. Coach, put me on.”

She equally stated that his time as vice president and leader of the economic team is a pointer to what he has in store for Nigerians, while also highlighting his skill in spotting the right people for the right positions.

“Atiku headed the economic management team of the Obasanjo presidency. He has done it before. He brought in Soludo as CBN governor, brought in Okonjo-Iweala as Finance Minister, brought in Nuhu Ribadu, el- Rufai, among others. He is a talent spotter,” she said.

She maintained that Atiku remains the most qualified and experienced as it concerns electing the right candidate in this month’s election.

“He knows how to create wealth, how to make the economy run and he is the highest employer of labour in his private capacity after the state government in Adamawa State. He is a very successful businessman. I think he keeps looking at it and feels that Nigerian can be better run and he can do much better. That is what I think is motivating him to run.”





Furthermore, the chieftain reiterated that the PDP candidate has the vision, experience and patriotism to lead the nation.

“The country is in a shambles economically. We need people with a vision, experience and who will have the support of the National Assembly.

“The stage is set perfectly for people who are patriotic, committed and able to roll up their sleeves and work sacrificially for the country and for our children and grand children and leave a legacy,” she said.

