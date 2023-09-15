THE 2023 edition of the annual Hijrah public lecture of At-Tanzil Islamic Foundation of Nigeria will hold on Sunday at A.U.D Community Comprehensive High School, Okelisa, Ondo, Ondo State.

The topic for this year’s, edition, the 17th in the series, to be delivered by the Grand Kadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Ilorin, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen Al-adabiy, is ‘And Stop Them, for They Shall Be Questioned. What is the Matter with You that You Do Not Help Each Other? (As Saffat, 24-25)’

The lecture, according to the organizers, will also feature donation towards the betterment of the livelihood of the underprivileged.

Chairman, MADE Foundation, Dr Michael Akintomide Ajilo, called on Muslim faithful and the general public in Ondo State and Nigeria at large, to throng the venue of the public lecture as they stand to gain a lot spiritually and materially.

Expected to grace the event are the Chief Missioner of At-Tanzil Islamic Foundation, Alhaji Adbul Rafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji, who is also the chief host of the annual lecture; the spiritual father of the day; the Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate, Dr Bashir ibn Soliu Alfulany; and the royal host, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo Jilo III.

Others are the Chief Imam of Ondo, Alhaji Bashir Halimi Afaduasegun; royal father of the day, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II; prominent Islamic clerics, representatives of MADE Foundation and political, religious and corporate personalities.

