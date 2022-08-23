ASUU strike: Soyinka wants stakeholders to convoke national universities conference 

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has called on stakeholders in the nation’s public university system to come together for a massive congregation to discuss the way forward regarding university education in the country.

Soyinka, who made the suggestion on Monday night as a guest of a television programme, Newsnight, stated that such a wholistic approach that would involve a shut-down of the nation’s public universities for one year, had become imperative if the myriad of challenges confronting the nation’s university system would be addressed.

According to him, the congregation, comprising representations from various stakeholders, such as the students, lecturers and others, would generate a new set of laws, regarding how the nation’s universities should be run.

Describing the incessant strike actions of the university lecturers as a piecemeal approach to the real issue, the Nobel Laureate added that the ongoing dialogues between the universities’ lecturers and the federal government would not yield the much-needed fruits until the such congregation was convoked.

“Many years ago, I offered a solution, and that solution now has become even more urgent. I proposed that universities should close themselves down for a year, come together for a massive congregation of faculty, student representation and other stakeholders, in which we redefine what a university should be.

“Then we agree on a set of university laws which would be generated from the university, and not dictated so that it becomes our own thing. This makes you produce a university culture and a collegial culture.

“When I made that proposal, during the time of Babangida they said I was speaking for the government, and that one year was rather too long. But, the number of months they’ve closed down now, add them together, it’s over two years,” he stated.

Soyinka also took a swipe at those using social media as a ‘play thing’, instead of using it as an instrument of learning, and genuine communication.

“The current misuse of social media by some youths is the most devastating disruption of the beautiful technology I’ve ever witnessed. Instead of using this as an instrument of learning, and genuine communication, all they do is insult right left and centre.

“Sometimes they kill you over and over. Several times I’ve read my obituary, and each time I read it I would say let me go and take my bottle of red wine before it becomes true.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE