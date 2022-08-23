Bauchi gov nominates Commissioners, Auditor-General, DG public procurement office

•Seeks house screening, confirmation

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has requested the House of Assembly to screen and confirm some nominations he made to fill existing vacancies in his administration.

According to a message he sent to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, the governor nominated as commissioners to be screened and confirm, Abdulkadir Ibrahim from Alkaleri LGA; Zainab Baban Takko from Bauchi LGA.

Others are Adamu Babayo Gabarin from Darazo LGA; Maryam Garba Bagel from Dass LGA; Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe from Katagum LGA and Ahmed Aliyu Jalam from Dambam LGA.

Also nominated for screening and configuration are the DG Public Procurement Bureau, Joshua Titus Sanga and Auditor General, Sagir Abdullahi Muhammad.

After reading the letter from the Governor during the plenary on Tuesday, the House referred the screening of the DG, Public Procurement Bureau and Auditor General to the House committees of Appropriation and Public Account giving the committees two weeks to report back.

The screening and confirmation of commissioner nominees are slated for 7th September 2022 as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

It will be recalled that in the wake of the primary elections of the PDP, some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) resigned to contest for various political offices, while a few of them won, the majority of them lost the elections and the Governor has seen the necessity of reappointing them into the SEC.

Comments

