ASUU strike: OAU students go on rampage to protest non-payment of lecturers’ entitlements

By Adeolu Adeyemo -  Osogbo
Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife on Thursday went on a rampage to express their grievances over the Federal Government’s refusal to offset outstanding entitlements of members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) leading to the closure of all universities in the country.
The fierce-looking angry students who trooped out in their large numbers, grounded all commercial activities to a halt at Ife/ Ibadan express road while other areas like Mayfair, Moore, Parakin, and Damico were also barricaded by the protesters.
Both commercial and private vehicles including motorbikes and other means of transportation usually plying the routes were prevented from doing so by the students who called on concerned authorities to speedily act on the requests of their striking lecturers.
The students who converged at the main campus gate as earlier as 9.00 a.m of the day, organised themselves into a formidable group and marched through strategic areas of the town to express displeasure on the development.
Gathering under the aegis of the Fund Education coalition, the youths were armed with placards with different inscriptions that read: “Federal government has failed Nigerian students”, ” It is high time the federal government grant requests of our lecturers”, ” Out educational programme is now in comatose”, “Fund Education Now”, “Education is not a Scam” among others.
They however charged the striking lecturers to reach an agreement with the federal government on time for them to return to their various lecture rooms.
Speaking with our reporter, one of the protesters who identified himself as Adeyanju Afolabi stated that, there would be no retreat, no surrender in fighting for the right of their striking lecturers saying, their strike had crippled their academic activities.

