ASUU strike: OAU students go on rampage to protest non-payment of lecturers’ entitlements

The students who converged at the main campus gate as earlier as 9.00 a.m of the day, organised themselves into a formidable group and marched through strategic areas of the town to express displeasure on the development.

Gathering under the aegis of the Fund Education coalition, the youths were armed with placards with different inscriptions that read: “Federal government has failed Nigerian students”, ” It is high time the federal government grant requests of our lecturers”, ” Out educational programme is now in comatose”, “Fund Education Now”, “Education is not a Scam” among others.

They however charged the striking lecturers to reach an agreement with the federal government on time for them to return to their various lecture rooms.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the protesters who identified himself as Adeyanju Afolabi stated that, there would be no retreat, no surrender in fighting for the right of their striking lecturers saying, their strike had crippled their academic activities.