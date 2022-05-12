Gas explosion kills one, injures many in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command on Thursday confirmed an explosion in Kabba which killed one person and many injured in a beer parlour.

According to the press statement issued by the SP William Ovye Aya Police Public Relations Officer stated that they received a report of an explosion at a drinking joint, Labi bear parlour Lewu junction, Kabba suspected to be Gas Explosion.

“Immediately, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Edward Egbuka deployed teams of personnel from Police Mobile Force, Quick Response Unit as well as conventional Officers to the scene along with the Military personnel to control access and evacuated the victims to Hospital. Normalcy has been restored in the area

“During the process, one Aisha who was injured by the explosion and evacuated to the hospital with others injured later died. Others receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police directed Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation to commence investigation into the incident along with the personnel of the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) to unravel the cause of the explosion

“The Commissioner of Police urges members of the public to go about their lawful business while reiterating the Command’s level of commitment in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property.





