ASUU Strike: NAUS set to join Labour Congress solidarity protest, mobilises students

The National Association of Universities students (NAUS) is set to join the Nigerian Labour Congress on their planned two days solidarity protest geared towards ending the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept government-owned universities closed since February 14.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a press release signed by the national president of the student’s body, Comrade Mujaheeb Shuaibu, and the senate president, Comrade Godwin Obute.

NAUS applauded the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba for deeming it fit to stand by the students and putting in efforts to ensure that university students return to their various campuses as soon as possible.

The press release read in part: “Solidarity greetings to all Nigerian Students idling at home due to the industrial action of ASUU. I first and foremost applaud the decisions of the National Executive Council(NEC) of the Labour Congress held at their meeting of 30th, June 2022 to embark on a 2 days solidarity protest slated to hold Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 of July, 2022 in solidarity with Nigerian students, ASUU and to ensure that students are back to our various schools. Indeed; Students and parents all over the country applaud and appreciate the Nigerian Labour Congress under the leadership of comrade Ayuba Wabba mni for all their efforts and support in making sure that students are back to classes”.

The body equally urged all the student leaders and stakeholders in all the 36 States and FCT to mobilise all Nigerian students to come out in their large numbers and join the protest.

“In light of the above mentioned; All NAUS National Executives, NAUS SENATE, National Directors, CMC chairmen, SUG presidents and the General students populace are to come out in mass and join the struggle in their respective states including FCT Abuja.

“You’re also expected to disseminate this information and mobilize students from all angles. Our participation in this historic protest will play a vital and crucial role in this struggle.”

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Tribune had reported that the National Labour Congress(NLC) had said that it would embark on nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

