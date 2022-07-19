Rotary Club provides free medical outreach to Ibadan community

As part of its effort to make life meaningful, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro, on Monday, provided free medical outreach to Primary Health Care (PHC), Ladunni, Ido Local Government, Ibadan area of Oyo State.

About 500 community members from eight communities in Batake, Ladunni and other villages around the Ido Local Government area were beneficiaries of mass deworming, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, women’s health, nutrition, preventive medicine, healthy living, stress management, and distribution of birthing kits among others.

The one-day medical outreach was organised by the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro in collaboration with Naykash Healthcare, ConnectDCare Inc, Hope For All Inc, GHL Foundation, Ken and Sara George, Huston, Texas and USA.

Speaking, President, Rotary Club Ibadan Jericho Metro, Mr Oluseye Diyan, said the programme was one of the projects for the 2022/2023 Rotary year just as they want to cater for the health of people in the rural area.

“About 20 doctors are here on ground and other medical personnel, volunteers from University College Hospital and the United States of America are all available to kick start the project, hoping that the healthcare facility would come alive. The Oyo State Government would send medical personnel to the centre.

“This is our own way of doing Rotary business and helping the less privileged, thereby putting a smile on the faces of people in the rural areas.

“We have liaised with the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme (OYSHIA) to sensitise people to the need for them to have health insurance and we will also pay for the health insurance scheme of a good number of them to kick-start this process.”

One of the partners and the Founder of ConnectDcare Inc. USA, Dr Kemi Sanni, said the foundation started in 2013 in conjunction with other partners, in collaboration with Ogun, Oyo and Lagos Governments.

She said: “From our statistical research, we found out that local areas like this don’t have access to healthcare and even those that are in the city that does have access cannot afford it.

“This is just a supplement to help our people because not everyone can afford healthcare.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, OYSHIA, Dr Sola Akande, who was on ground to witness the exercise said he is optimistic that Rotary will partner with the state government in order to give quality healthcare to the people of Ladunni in the Ido Local Government.





