ASUU strike: FG set up committee to review no work, no pay, salary increase for lecturers

The Federal Government has constituted a 14-member committee to further look into the issue of withheld salaries of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a result of the work, no-pay policy of the Government.

The committee which is chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, is also to review other outstanding issues including the proposed salary increase for university workers flowing from the recommendation of the Emeritus, Professor Nimi Briggs-led renegotiation committee on the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

Minister of Education, who spoke through the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, after the meeting with the Pro-chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities held at the National Universities Commission (NUC), said the report of the committee would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming days.

One of the key issues why ASUU extended the over 6 months rollover strike to indefinite strike action was the disagreement over the percentage of salary increase for the lecturers and the refusal to pay them the backlog of salary arrears withheld during the strike period.

