PDP crisis: Stop looking for scapegoats, APC tells Ayu

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has exonerated itself from the crisis rocking the main opposition party.

The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, had accused the ruling APC of instigating crisis in the main opposition party.

Certain governors and chieftains in the PDP have been leading the crusade for the ouster of Senator Ayu and replacement with a chieftain of the party from the Southern part of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement cautioned the PDP chairman to stop blaming the ruling party for what he called “the internal combustion in the party that he leads.”

Morka further declared that the absence of internal cohesion in the party was revealing as he noted that a party that could not govern itself was incapable of administering Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ‘other mischievous people’ were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not ‘plant stories’ and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivalled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unravelling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”