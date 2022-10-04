ASUU strike: FG registers two new academic unions

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Tuesday, approve the registration of two new academic unions and ordered the newly registered unions to return back to classrooms for teaching services.

Ngige stated that the two unions, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA)) was regrouped from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), because of several letters written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment by former ASUU members, complaining of mistreatment and, declaring their rejection of ASUU’s modus-operandi.

Ngige further said that the unions now have equal rights with ASUU and will be invited to all events and negotiations involving university lecturers. He added that there are now three unions in Nigeria’s tertiary education and that ASUU will no longer be the only voice that speaks for Nigerian lecturers.

He also added that the unions applied for registration in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He also insisted that the registration of the two unions doesn’t mean that ASUU no longer exist or that they will not enjoy their rights

