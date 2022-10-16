Interim government campaigner and former Presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie, has warned that Nigerians should seek a permanent solution to incessant strikes rather than celebrate the end of ASUU’s prolonged strike.

“Labour unrest will persist like other perennial crises in the polity unless Aboriginal Democracy is put in place,” Okotie said in a statement released from his media office in Lagos yesterday by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji.

According to Okotie, although he’s pleased that the ASUU strike has ended, he does not foresee an end to the frequent labour disputes unless professional associations are given legislative responsibilities as contained in his interim government proposition.

He said: “The professional bodies should, by virtue of their competence, make laws that govern their sphere of influence, meaning ASUU should make laws for education while, the medical association does the same for the health sector and so on, to engender economic stability.

“The challenge we have now is that a group of politicians congregate as legislature to be making laws in specialised areas they know little about. That’s the truth behind labour disputes in the country.”

The Reverend predicted that after what looks like a brief period of peace in the education sector, ASUU would commence another cycle of strike, like doctors, and other member associations in the NLC.

“The musical chairs of strikes and negotiations would continue to destabilise the economy until Aboriginal Democracy is accepted as the new political order in Nigeria,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Pipeline Of Stolen 400,000bpd Crude Discovered

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), a company owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has discovered another allegedly illegal crude oil pipeline attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline…

ASUU: Okotie canvasses permanent solution to strikes

No Plan To Conduct Another Gov Primary In Ogun —PDP State Chairman

THE Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from any purported primary election for aspirants of the party…

ASUU: Okotie canvasses permanent solution to strikes