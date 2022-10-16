The Pyem Chiefdom in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has been thrown into confusion following the kidnapping of the District Head of Langai, Umar Mohammed Zarme, on Saturday, by gunmen.

Tribune Online learnt that the traditional ruler was kidnapped at about 7:30 pm shortly after observing prayer at the central mosque in the area and was whisked to an unknown destination.

A source close to the district head revealed that the gunmen who had been on his trail followed him immediately after he left the mosque and opened fire on reaching a dark spot to force him to a stop and scare those within the vicinity.

It was further learnt that the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia operating in the area overpowered two other people in his company and forced the traditional ruler into a waiting vehicle.

“The gunmen carried out the operation within the twinkle of an eye and whisked him away before the people of the community could put their act together. The vigilantes, hunters, and security agencies are presently combing the area to rescue the District Head,” the source said.

A cross-section of residents of the community who spoke with Tribune Online on condition of anonymity lamented the rate of insecurity in the entire Mangu local government, saying hardly a week goes by without reported cases of kidnapping and other criminal acts.

They called on the government and the security agency to come to their aid by putting in place security measures that would arrest the pathetic situation.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Another district head abducted in Plateau

Another district head abducted in Plateau