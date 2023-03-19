By Segun Adebayo

Famous female DJ, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, popularly known as “Commissioner DJ Wysei,” has been described as one of the most talented in the music industry.

This was revealed by the founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga, during the unveiling of Commissioner DJ Wysei as the newest star in the management company.

According to Adenuga, the artiste is one of the very best in the industry as she is “very talented, gifted and versatile.”

The businessman further described her as an act who isn’t confined to a particular type of music and noted that her style of music is special because of her ability of getting a wide range of music.

Speaking about joining DAW Empire and what she hopes to bring to the team, the artiste stated that it has always been her dream to work with a brand as dynamic as DAW, adding that the platform’s track record of contributing the success and growth of its numerous artistes encouraged her to get on the deal.

According to Adenuga, she has effectively made an exceptional and special brand for herself by carving a niche in the way she drums during performances.

Not quite long ago, she was named as one of the five effective female DJs in Africa by CNN and BBC.

Also known as Drummer Queen, the entertainer took the entire entertainment industry by surprise when she became the youngest female DJ playing on radio.

Dami Adenuga has worked and still works with the likes of Dbanj, Tolibian, Tonto Dikeh, Jumabee, Humblesmith, Teddy A, Phyna (BBN), among others.





