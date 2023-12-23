Senator Bukonla Saraki has mourned veteran Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis; he said, “The arts world has lost a masterful thespian.”

Senator Saraki posted this on his official X-handle on Saturday, 23rd December, 2023.

Senator Saraki, expressing his condolences, acknowledged Chief Dejumo Lewis’s profound influence on the cultural scene and offered sympathies to the actor’s family, colleagues, and the countless fans mourning his departure.

Chief Dejumo Lewis was a brilliant actor best known for his role as ‘Kabiyesi, the Oloja of Oja Village’ in the classic TV series, ‘The Village Headmaster.’

His passing is a significant loss, as he was loved by audiences and considered one of the pioneers of Nollywood.

Chief Lewis brought the character of ‘Kabiyesi’ to life with incredible skill, leaving a lasting impact on viewers nationwide. His contribution played a vital role in shaping Nigerian cinema, earning him a special place in the history of Nollywood.

In a statement, Senator Saraki said, “The arts world has lost a true talent with the passing of Chief Dejumo Lewis. His portrayal of ‘Kabiyesi, the Oloja of Oja Village’ resonated with audiences, making him a beloved figure and a pioneer of what we now know as Nollywood. As we mourn this gifted actor, my deepest sympathies go out to his family, colleagues, and the many fans who cherished his work. He will be greatly missed.”

Chief Dejumo Lewis leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire actors and storytellers, securing his lasting place in the history of Nigerian entertainment.

