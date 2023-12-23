The Northern Yoruba Elders Forum has asserted that it will not involve itself in local politics concerning the Kano state governorship battle currently at the Supreme Court but instead seeks peace.

Recall that both the petition tribunal and appeal courts have overturned the election of Governor Yusuf Abba in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Nasir Gawuna.

However, the Yoruba Elders Forum maintained that the decisions of the courts must be respected.

It also suggested that fostering peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities in the region is sacrosanct.

Their position was articulated in a statement issued by Elder Durojaiye Babalola at the end of their meeting in Kaduna on Saturday.

To this end, the forum acknowledged “the influential role of traditional leaders in our society. In light of this, we urge foremost Yoruba Traditional Leaders such as the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the Oba of Lagos, and other leaders of thought such as the respected former APC Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, to engage with our son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our appeal is for him not to interfere with the decision of the Supreme Court but to allow the wheel of justice to prevail in the case of the Kano State gubernatorial election.

“Recognising that the people of Kano State have expressed their will at the ballot box, the Yoruba Elders Forum emphasizes the importance of upholding the democratic process.

“It is incumbent on all concerned parties to respect the overwhelming choice of the people as declared by the Tribunal and Appeal Courts. We affirm that the will of the people should prevail in the democratic space.

“The Yoruba people in Kano State and the North are known for their peace-loving nature. Despite the internal political dynamics in Kano State, we affirm our commitment to not being drawn into local politics.

“We insist that the decisions of the courts must be respected, fostering peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities in the region.

“We caution President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against succumbing to sentiments and emotions that may compromise the will of the people of Kano State.

“It is imperative that he does not play into the hands of propaganda orchestrated by the NNPP, especially since the Tribunal overturned its perceived victory, a decision validated by the Appeal Court.

“It should be noted for all Nigerians to understand that Governors have been removed by the courts before, and the Kano situation cannot be the first and will certainly not be the last.

“The Forum uses the medium to appreciate Vice President Kashim Shetimma and the APC Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the overwhelming support they gave our son, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu before, during, and after the General Elections.

“It is this type of show of support and solidarity across Niger that continues to cement the unity of the country in its quest for greatness. In conclusion, this communiqué underscores the power of democracy and the people’s will.

To this end, it advocates for the rule of law to be upheld in Kano State and across the entire nation.

