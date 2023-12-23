Renowned Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis has passed away.

Lewis, famous for his role as Kabiyesi in “The Village Headmaster” film, died at the age of 80.

Actor Saidi Balogun shared the news of his death on Instagram in the early hours of December 23, 2023. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Saidi Balogun wrote, “Good night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

As expected, fans and colleagues have shared their sorrow in the comments, mourning the loss of Dejumo Lewis.