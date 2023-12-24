Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has distributed cash and food items as palliative to the Christian faithful, party members, artisans, transporters, associations, assemblies, and other religious and community groups in Kwara state.

In a statement by his press officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the former Senate President said that the gesture was to ensure a happy celebration in the face of the biting economic hardship.

“The gesture by Saraki was in the spirit of the season and to rejoice with the Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas, he said.

He also said that the gesture is an annual practice to identify with the people of Kwara during yuletide periods, particularly the Christians to ensure they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with joy.

He disclosed that the distribution of the palliative items commenced on Sunday, December 24, and is being coordinated by the State Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode, Alhaji Nasir Subair, and other committee members.

Saraki, who described the season as a unique one in a calendar year, asked the people to celebrate with love and great hope that the coming year will be better.

He also admonished the Christian faithful to re-commit themselves to the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ which include piety, love, generosity, and peaceful coexistence.

“As we merry, let’s remember to pray for our country Nigeria, and Kwara State to flourish, so we can celebrate the coming years in abundance and fulfilment,” he said.

While expressing concern over the economic situation in Nigeria and Kwara state in particular, Saraki encouraged the people to remain hopeful and believe in their ability to make the right choices of leadership that will lead the country and the state on the right path.

