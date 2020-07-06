ART supports Federal Government’s plan on airport concession

The Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), a non-governmental body has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s plan to concession four of the country’s airports.

The support given by the ART is coming despite the opposition of the aviation unions towards the development.

Defending their position, the ART declared: “We do not need to remind industry stakeholders of the challenges facing our airports in management and funding which could be best ameliorated by a well-packaged concession programme.

“Desirable as the steps are, the Aviation Round Table (ART) is cautiously optimistic that the process will be transparently done, due process and the rule of law would be observed by the government in addressing the interests of all stakeholders in the industry to ensure industrial peace and harmony.

“The series of unresolved litigations and acrimony from concessions made in recent past have compromised the atmosphere of trust and confidence desirable in the industry.”

ART, therefore, urged all involved in the concession process to exercise due diligence in order to reach a conclusion in the best interest of the nation.

