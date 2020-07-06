COVID-19: Bayelsa records one more death, 11 new infections

Bayelsa has recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 11 new infections as announced by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Jones Stowe, the Director of Public Health and member of state COVID-19 Task Force who gave the update in a statement, on Monday, in Yenagoa, said the new death brought the total number of deaths in the state to 16.

Stowe said with the 11 new cases, Bayelsa now has a total of 245 confirmed infections of the disease.

“We have one new death, making 16 death cases in the state and 11 new cases on Sunday.

“Four new persons were discharged, total discharged; 27; now, Bayelsa had 102 active cases in isolation centres.

“People should continue to adhere strictly to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hand with soap and water and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Use your facemask, avoid handshake and crowd;

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately. stay safe, MaskUpBayelsa,” he urged.

(NAN)

