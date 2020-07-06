Two travel agents in court over alleged N980,000 visa fraud in Ogun

Two travel agents, Salako Taofeek,46, and Olayinka Ebenezer,40, on Monday appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding a man of N980,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with two counts of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp.E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct.24, 2019 at about midnight in Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendants collected N980,000 to secure a two-year United Arab Emirates Visa for the complainant, Ekemonye Christian.

ALSO READ: Civil servant in court for allegedly inflicting injuries on motorist

He alleged that the defendants converted the money to their personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N150,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

Adeyemi adjourned the case until July 20 for definite trial.

(NAN)

