The Nigerian Army High Command has approved the immediate posting and redeployment of no fewer than 975 officers.

In a memo sighted in Abuja on Wednesday, the breakdown are as follows: 206 generals, 64 colonels, 302 Lieutenant Colonels; 139 Majors, and 122 captains among others were affected by the arrangement.

According to the Memo dated January 4 , and signed by Maj. Gen. E.F Oyinlola, the appointments and redeployment of the officers are with effect from Monday, January 8, 2024.

Also, according to the memo, the authorisation for the amendment and deletion of a total of 119 officers was given.

The affected officers comprise six colonels, 26 Lt. Col, 33 majors, 26 captains, and 29 Lieutenant.

The reason for such actions was, however, not stated.

The Service however, threatened to sanction officers who refused to resume their new offices.

The Memo advised commanders to ensure the release of the affected officers, noting that they would bear responsibility for their officers’ failure to resume.

According to it, “It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly. Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administrative action on any officer who refuses to report on the effective date of posting and inform the AHQ Dept of MS.

“Commanders who fail to release posted officers at the time stipulated will be appropriately sanctioned. Commanders will also be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained herein”.

When contacted, Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the story, saying posting and redemption officers were normal routine more so that there were promotions

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE