The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said a holistic security operation is ongoing to suffocate criminals operating within the FCT, Abuja.

The Secretary of FCTA’s Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to the recent security concerns in some parts of FCT.

Olumuji told newsmen that the capital city was relatively secure throughout the festive season following improved security operations.

This, according to him, is evident in how residents thronged recreational parks and other centres to have fun during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He, however, acknowledged some attacks, particularly around Bwari Area Council’s axis, where a community was attacked.

“Yes, there were pockets of attacks in one or two of the villages within the council, but the security agencies being complimented by the vigilantes and the hunters were able to repeal the attacks.

“On Jan. 3, the Police Commissioner, FCT Command, along with his tactical team, paid a confidence-building visit to the Bwari Area Councils and most communities experiencing kidnapping.

“The FCTA has also asked the police commissioner to deploy more manpower, vehicular assets, and a tactical team to the area, which he has done. So Bwari is fully covered.

“Before now, people have been complaining about Kuje, Kwali, and Jikwoi, among others, but there was no reported incident in these areas within the festive period. This should tell you that security in FCT is improving daily,” he said.

He said that criminal elements come into FCT from neighbouring states, commit crimes, and go back, adding that security agencies have deployed personnel to fortify the border communities.

He called on the security chiefs of the G-7 security initiative, comprising FCT and its neighbouring states of Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau, to live up to their responsibilities.

He explained that the initiative was to strengthen collaboration among the security chiefs in FCT and the six contiguous states to tackle cross-border security challenges.

While acknowledging the gains recorded so far, the secretary said that the FCT still bears the larger burden of the G7 and urged the other states to do the needful from their end.

“If they do what we are doing, especially in the border communities, that will help to dismantle criminals coming from the states to commit crime in FCT and go back.

“The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, said that he would collaborate with the neighbouring states to make the security water tied, especially at the border.”.

