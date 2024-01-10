A 27-year-old young man simply identified as Segun Bulus has allegedly set four houses on fire in a community known as Dele Jesus Community of Balanga LGA of Gombe State.

Reports have it that the incident occurred on Wednesday night in what was said to be a retaliation move by the suspect, who felt aggrieved by an offensive act against him earlier.

The State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has therefore arrested the 27-year-old suspect for the offence of arson.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect following a tip-off on the development, prompting personnel of the Corps to quickly intervene to douse tension in the community.

He added that the act of the suspect had caused extensive damage to properties; though no lives were lost, it had left several families homeless.

The suspect was apprehended and brought to the NSCDC office in Cham while the investigation is still ongoing.

While explaining, the NSCDC Commandant said that the reason for the act was said to be a result of a little misunderstanding between the culprit and a kid brother of the victim.

He assured that as soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect will be arranged before the court to face the wrath of the law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…