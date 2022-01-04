Army, police wade into farmers, herders clash in Edo

Two days after Fulani herdsmen invaded the sleepy community of Second Abumwenre Camp in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State, security agents yesterday waded into the herders and farmers clash in a determined bid to restore normalcy.

A joint security team, comprising the army and the police who were deployed to the multi-ethnic camp assured the people of the security of lives and properties.

Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Kotongs Bello disclosed that a team of security personnel would be deployed to the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the locality.

Kotongs, a superintendent of police spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Ogbad which also witnessed the presence of the Assistant Commissioner of police, Ekiadolor Area Command, Mr. Badaru Wase while an Major Isah represented the 4 Brigade Commander at the meeting.

Ogbadu said investigations into the reported sack of some residents of the camp by the herders have started, adding that the use of fireworks by certain persons in the area might have provoked the herders in the area to come out of the bush to sound a note of caution to the farmers.

Ogbadu said that that none of the houses in the camp were burnt by Fulani herdsmen, noting that people are still living in the agrarian community.

He said: “We want to assure the community and residents of Edo State that the state government has decided to send a delegation to douse the tension and ensure that people are safe.

“The work of every security personnel is to protect lives and properties. We will continue to patrol around to ensure sanity is restored in the community.”

The leader of the second Abumwenre camp, Mr. Solomon Omoragbon said he was in Benin City when the herders came to issue the stern warning to the people.

“They instructed us not to ring our bells anymore, bring out any vigilante, stop setting fire at night while the local vigilante in the area should stop shooting guns. I haven’t seen the herdsmen but I saw the food items their cattle ate,” he said.

Another resident of the camp, Mr. Osadebamwen Aigbe said on Sunday, he went to Ekiadolor Police station to give a report.

“This morning we were called that the police will be visiting the community. All my properties are not here because we were instructed by the herders.

According to him the gun-toting armed herders who were dressed up in military uniforms said they own the cassava and plantain while cocoa belongs to the farmers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…