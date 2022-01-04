Police arrest man for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl in Ebonyi

A man identified as Mr Sunday Egwu Chukwu has been arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and raping her in a bush in Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the 13-year-old girl, Precious was returning from the New Year crossover service with her father, Sunday Ekuma.

The suspect allegedly threatened them with the dagger, dragged the girl inside the nearby bush and had carnal knowledge of her.

State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident and noted that the matter was being handled by the trafficking session of the state police command.

Odah said “one Sunday Eluu Ekuma from Eziukwu Ndibe village in Afikpo North local government area reported at Afikpo divisional headquarters that while they were coming back from crossover night, one Egwu Chukwu of Amaozara, Afikpo, approached them under dagger and abducted his daughter and took her to a nearby bush and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect has been arrested. The commissioner of police was very angry about the incident because that night was a day people were supposed to be reflecting, thinking, making resolutions for the new year on how to behave better, to be better than where they were last year.

“The suspect is in our custody and the law will take its cause. The matter is being investigated by the trafficking section of the state police command,” she said.

