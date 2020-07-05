Army Day: Buratai restates army’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, assured Nigerians of the Army’s commitment to unity and indivisibility of the country.

Buratai stated this at Amanawa infectious hospital, Shuni, and Ruga village in Dange Shuni Local Government, Sokoto while presenting palliatives to some patients and less privileged to commemorate this year’s Army day celebration.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by Garrison commander, A Division, Brig-Gen Moses Gara said the Nigerian Army would continue making sacrifices toward ensuring the unity, integration and development of this great nation, Nigeria.

He further appealed to Nigerians to support activities of the Army by providing intelligence information for tracking criminals in their domain.

“Nigerian Army is making frantic efforts to keep Nigeria as one entity, he said.

Earlier, the General Commanding Officer Division 8, Sokoto Brig-Gen Aminu Bande represented by Chief of Staff to the division Brig-Gen Hamidu Musa said to cushion the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Army has keyed into the Federal government policy in giving out palliative to the less privilege in the host communities.

Bande averred that the Nigerian Army is 157 years in the service of defending our territorial integrity stressing that this year’s celebration is unique because of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

No fewer than five hundred (500) persons received 10kG bags of rice with beverages and condiments in the two places visited.

On his part, the Medical Director of Amanawa infectious hospital, represented by Director of Administration Alhaji Abubakar Salame, thanked the Nigerian Army for the benevolence gesture saying it will go along way to alleviate the suffering of the patients.

Meanwhile, in a vote of thanks, the leader of the leprous in the hospital, Maigari Samaite commended the Nigerian Army for remembering them in their trying period.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE