Security forces allegedly uncover plot to launch media campaign against judiciary over trial of Nnamdi Kanu

The ongoing trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken a new turn as the nation’s security forces have reportedly uncovered a fresh plot to unleash negative media campaign against the judiciary especially the judges handling the trial of treason felony slapped against him by the Federal Government.

This came just as a close relation of the detained IPOB leader who visited him recently revealed that Kanu was set to overhaul his legal team and had realized that a series of unprofessional deals have been going on for a long time hidden from him, thus making them no to speak in one voice on his matter

A highly placed security source told Tribune Online in Abuja that the promoters of the proscribed IPOB have put all necessary machines in motion to launch a fresh negative media campaign against the judiciary, especially the justices handling the trial of their leader

According to the source, ” such campaign will be coming out in form of sponsored interviews, opinionated articles, paid advertisements, television talks, false documentaries and others.

” Their sole aim is to blackmail the justices so as to withdraw from continuing with the matter and create the wrong impression to the members of the public and the international community that the Federal Government of Nigeria has no good reason for trying the IPOB leader

This came just as the IPOB Leader was said to have gotten the wind of the plot through a close relation who recently visited him at the facility of the Department of State Services, DSS during which the IPOB Leader reportedly hinted about his plan to overhaul his legal team to enhance his speedy trial

According to the family Source, “Mazi Kanu is currently not happy about the way and uncoordinated manners the members of his legal team have been handling his case in the recent past, he cited cases of open flouting of directives and which they will later come back to plead for forgiveness and will then give one excuse or the other for acting in such a manner

“From the look of things, he will totally overhaul the legal team because he also hinted that they are no longer on the same page on his matter and working across purposes which to him can not be allowed to continue

“To me I have no objection to his plan since he is in the best position to know what is good for him, what we can do is to always encourage him, which is exactly what we that are very close to him ate doing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Security forces to launch media campaign against judiciary over trial of IPOB leader, Mazi Kanu