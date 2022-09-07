Are you suffering from hormonal imbalance?

Hormones are important to the well being of every woman because they help regulate many important functions in the body including emotional balance like mood and mental health. They are chemicals produced by glands in the endocrine system that tell the body cells, tissues and organs what to do and control virtually all bodily processes.

Consequently, any form of imbalance is an issue; female hormonal imbalance is a situation where the hormones rise above or drop below normal levels in the bloodstream. When this happens, it upsets the balance in the body and leads to a lot of challenges.

What causes hormone imbalance?

Aside, from factors of natural women conditions like menstruation, ovulation etc, some medical conditions, lifestyle, environmental conditions, career, habits and endocrine gland malfunction can cause hormonal imbalance in women and girls. These factors can include abuse of anabolic steroid medications, unhealthy diet, infections, stress, allergic reactions, high percentage of body fat, tumours, different types of cancers, chemotherapy, Type 1 and 2 diabetes, inflammation of the pancreas, pollution, ovary defects, birth control pills and various forms of medication amongst others.

Symptoms

There are myriad signs of hormonal imbalance and often because the signs are similar to signs of other medical conditions, those going through it may start treating the wrong ailment because of the penchant for self-medication. The symptoms include mood swings, weight gain, fatigue, irregular menstruation, night sweat, trouble in sleeping, bloating, spikes in body temperature, infertility, reduced interest in sexual activity, headaches, changes in appetite, depression etc.

How can hormonal imbalance be identified?

Identifying hormonal imbalance is through diagnosis. The tests include blood test to measure hormone level, ultrasound scan to capture images of your uterus, ovaries, thyroid and pituitary gland, pelvic exam can reveal any unnatural lumps, cysts or tumors or X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), biopsies or thyroid scans among others.

Treatment

There are different ways to treat hormonal imbalances but treatment is determined by the cause of the imbalance in individual women. Medication can be administered to lower the levels of the hormone or to block its effects. There are medicines like carbimazole and propylthiouracil which are used to treat an overactive thyroid gland and bromocriptine which blocks the production of the hormone prolactin.

Other medical treatment options available for women with hormone imbalances are hormone control or birth control medication, anti-androgen medications, vaginal estrogen, hormone replacement medication, assisted reproductive technology, metformin, clomiphene and letrozole as well as levothyroxine among others.

However, experts have said that above medication, healthy lifestyle habits go a long way preventing imbalance in female hormones. Healthy lifestyle habits necessary to fight hormonal imbalance are eating a balanced, nutritious diet, avoiding stress, maintaining healthy body weight, regular physical exercise, regulating stress, avoiding spicy foods and drinks that trigger hot flashes, reducing use of toxic chemicals for cleaning in homes, cooking with ceramic pans instead of older non-stick pans, eating organic fruits and vegetables that have not been sprayed with pesticides, avoiding or minimising sugary foods and packaged foods, washing and cleaning your face, hands, chest and neck as well as scheduling regular healthcare appointments.

