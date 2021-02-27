Are energy drinks safe?

I am a 30- year- old mother of three with a very heavy schedule of activities. Because of this, I get tired easily. Recently, a friend introduced me to Energy Drinks which have kept me alert and boosted my activities. However, I recently read that the drink has been banned in some countries for being harzardous to health. How true is this?

Kikelomo (by SMS)

Energy drinks are widely promoted as products that increase energy and enhance mental alertness and physical performance. Next to multivitamins, energy drinks are the most popular dietary supplement consumed by many teens and young adults. Unfortunately, a growing body of scientific evidence shows that energy drinks can have serious health effects, particularly in children, teenagers, and young adults. This negative effect has been linked to the high dose of caffeine in many energy drinks.

