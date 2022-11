I want to know if using Mobile phones regularly can cause cancer of the head.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

Most of the current research carried out including a study of more than 420,000 people over 20 years has debunked any connection between tumours of the head including brain, ear and the throat and cell phone use. Having said this, if you’re worried, wear a headset, use the speaker, and limit your phone time.

