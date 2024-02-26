MARKETING Edge has announced its partnership with the New York Advertising Festival, organisers of the New York Advertising Awards, to further inspire creativity and excellence on global scale.

In the strategic and global partnership, Marketing Edge Publications will be promoting and covering the prestigious New York Advertising Awards.

Expressing delight at the partnership, VP, Communications Director/Executive Director, AME Awards, New York Festivals, Gayle Seminara Mandel, described it as an opportunity to collaborate with one of the nation’s award-winning marketing publication.

Mandel said, “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Marketing Edge Publications. Together, we will showcase the best and brightest talents in the industry, inspiring creativity and excellence on a global scale. We look forward to a successful partnership that will mutually benefit both our organisations.”

Commenting on the partnership, the Publisher and CEO of Marketing Edge, Mr John Ajayi, described the partnership as in tune with the publication’s aim of regularly expanding the frontiers of marketing and advertising knowledge, while leading conversations on contemporary and germane issues in the entire integrated marketing communications ecosystem.