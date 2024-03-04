Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo, has expressed the readiness of the agency to go the whole hog in ensuring that rules guiding advertising practice, especially those of local contents promotion, are strictly adhered to.

Fadolapo stated this recently at MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria 10th Anniversary and Dentsu Africa 2024 Summit, held in Lagos.

Commending the agency on the successes so far recorded in its 10 years of doing business in the country, the ARCON boss stated that as a regulatory agency, ARCON would do everything within its power to protect local agencies, while also ensuring practitioners and agencies play according to the rules.

He also assured advertising professionals and agencies across Africa desirous of doing business in Nigeria of the readiness of the apex regulatory body to support their businesses to enable them reap from the huge potential the nation’s advertising space offers.

Describing the Dentsu Nigeria’s 10-year existence as incredible, the Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Africa, Dawn Rowlands, stated that the decision to invest in Nigeria through MediaFuse-Dentsu was informed by the entrepreneurial talent, growth potential and scalability of Nigeria’s economy.

She reiterated that MediaFuse-Dentsu’s deep local knowledge coupled with Dentsu’s global expertise and networks enable the agency to craft customised, context-specific communications solutions for brands across the region.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, expressed delight at the progress made by the company in the past 10 years.

“We challenged the status quo in 2014 when we became the first indigenous media agency to launch total communication services that cut across creative services, production, digital marketing, original content development, influencer marketing, data and technology against the established norm of these services being launched by full-service creative agencies,” he stated.

On the agency’s plans ahead, Emeka hinted of efforts being made to deepen its investment in human resources, technology, and data, to enable it chart a new path in customer and brand experience.