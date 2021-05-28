Appointment of new COAS designed by Almighty Allah ― Zamfara gov

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya by President Muhammadu Buhari as designed by God.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The statement said, “The governor on behalf of the government and good people of Zamfara State, wishes to congratulate the new Chief of Army Staff over his new assignment as the Head of the Nigerian Army.

“The appointment is well deserved and designed by the Almighty, the statement stressed.

The governor expressed his sincere belief that having come from the North West region of the country and as a top-ranking military officer, Gen. Yahaya is very conversant with the security challenges facing the region.

He stressed that he is hopeful the new COAS will join hands with the state government to tackle the menace of armed banditry bedevilling the state.

“The governor’s humble efforts in addressing the menace through dialogue with those ready to accept peace and kinetic measures by the military against recalcitrants will definitely end the rate of criminality facing the state and the zone.

He expressed hope that with his wealth of experience, the security challenges bedevilling the nation will come to an end within a matter of time, saying, “We hope the new army boss will introduce new methods that will bring peace in our dear country.”

He also prayed to God to continue to guide and protect the COAS as he leads officers and men on the onerous task in the service of his motherland.

