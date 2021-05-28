Appointment of new COAS designed by Almighty Allah ― Zamfara gov

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Appointment of new COAS, Zamfara gov vows to demolish, I didn't say I would end banditry, Save Nigeria from collapse, Bad blood in PDP, insecurity, group, northern group, Zamfara flood,caretaker, lawmaker, zamfara, relief material, Matawalle, Share intelligence reports, COVID-19, Zamfara, palliatives,Zamfara to distribute mosquito nets,election, bye-election, Zamfara School enrollment
Bello Matawalle Zamfara State governor (FILE PHOTO)

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya by President Muhammadu Buhari as designed by God.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The statement said, “The governor on behalf of the government and good people of Zamfara State, wishes to congratulate the new Chief of Army Staff over his new assignment as the Head of the Nigerian Army.

“The appointment is well deserved and designed by the Almighty, the statement stressed.

The governor expressed his sincere belief that having come from the North West region of the country and as a top-ranking military officer, Gen. Yahaya is very conversant with the security challenges facing the region.

He stressed that he is hopeful the new COAS will join hands with the state government to tackle the menace of armed banditry bedevilling the state.

“The governor’s humble efforts in addressing the menace through dialogue with those ready to accept peace and kinetic measures by the military against recalcitrants will definitely end the rate of criminality facing the state and the zone.

He expressed hope that with his wealth of experience, the security challenges bedevilling the nation will come to an end within a matter of time, saying, “We hope the new army boss will introduce new methods that will bring peace in our dear country.”

He also prayed to God to continue to guide and protect the COAS as he leads officers and men on the onerous task in the service of his motherland.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Appointment of new COAS designed by Almighty Allah

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Appointment of new COAS designed by Almighty Allah

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Appointment: Tambuwal commends PMB for appointing Sokoto indigene as COAS

Latest News

IBEDC secures N4.2bn, assures improved electricity supply to Ogun communities

Latest News

Police refute claims of arresting human parts sellers in Delta community

Latest News

Gov Bagudu mourns victims of water disaster in Kebbi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More