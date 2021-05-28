Appointment: Tambuwal commends PMB for appointing Sokoto indigene as COAS

The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing an indigene of the state the new Chief of Army Staff.

While congratulating the newly appointed Army Chief, the governor prayed for him to succeed in the new task of improving security across the country.

He urged him to double his efforts and improve on the strategies adopted by the Army to tackle the insurgency and security challenges battling the country.

According to the governor in a release signed by him, “on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, I wish to humbly congratulate our brother and citizen, Gen Faruk Yahaya Sifawa, who for about three decades has been an exemplary ambassador of our dear state at the national level and globally.

“This is the first time that a citizen of our remarkable state will ascend the enviable position of a Chief of Army Staff in the annals of the Nigerian Army.

“I, therefore, once more on behalf of our compatriots in the state, the Sultanate Council and other stakeholders, express profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding our son worthy of this onerous national assignment.

“As we congratulate Gen. Yahaya, we happily wish and pray for Allah’s guidance and support as he takes over this important job at this time when the country is grappling with disturbing security challenges.”

