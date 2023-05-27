Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has cautioned parents and guardians against child abuse and other social vices.

Kalu handed down this caution Saturday on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day and urged the government at all levels to uphold the child rights act, stressing that children are leaders of tomorrow.

The former Governor pointed out that children play vital roles in building a nation and applauded parents and guardians for consistently mentoring and parenting children.

According to the Chief Whip of the Senate in his statement, “I felicitate with children across the globe in commemoration of 2023 Children’s Day.

“I am delighted to commend parents, guardians and policymakers for their efforts in raising responsible and good children.

“Children are future leaders and as such, they deserve good living conditions with proper care by parents and guardians.

“For us to build an ideal society, the rights of children as stipulated in the child rights act must be respected by all and sundry.

“Children must have access to quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, housing and others.

“Collectively, we must protect children by criminalizing a range of anti-child acts including child labour, child abuse, child rape, exploitation for pornography and violence against children.

“As parents and guardians, it is our responsibility to raise good children by upholding good moral conduct in our endeavours”.

Kalu while urging government, non-profit organisations, civil society groups, the media and other stakeholders in advocating the child rights act, called on parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards in their daily activities.





