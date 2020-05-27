Ize-Iyamu emerges as APC consensus aspirant, to face Obaseki in primary

The stage now appears set for the showdown between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, a former Secretary to Edo State Government over the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his adoption as the consensus candidate of the faction of the party believed to be loyal to the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu, who was the governorship candidate of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 election in Edo State emerged on Tuesday night in Abuja through consensus candidate.

He is expected to slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the direct primary of the party slated for June 22.

He was presented by chairman of the screening committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North) after six of the seven members of the committee voted for him.

Other members of the screening committee are a former Edo Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen; Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe; ex-Edo Speaker Thomas Okosun; former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives Samson Osagie; ex-member of the House of Representatives Patrick Obahiagbon and Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason.

Tribune Online reports that a former Employee State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Henry Idahagbon who confirmed the adoption said that in the spirit of the agreement, all the other aspirants in the person of former deputy Governor Pius Odubu; Gen. Charles Airhiavbere; Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi, a former minister of state for Works; former House of Representatives member bEJ Agnonayinma; Mr Saturday Iwulekhue; and Prof. Ebegue Amadasun are expected to work for Ize-Iyamu in the primary.

Idahagbon who supported Odubu said that it was a keen contest but the ex-scribe won.

It will be recalled that when the aspirants first met on April 30 at the Benin City residence of Imasuen to adopt a consensus aspirant for the forthcoming governorship primary in the state, the parley ended in a deadlock and was re-scheduled in Abuja.