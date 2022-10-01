Apostolos becomes first Christian album to hit top 10 chart since 2021

Apostolos, the debut album of the lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, was released on August 8 and has since received several positive responses. The 13-track album, in less than a week of its release, achieved great feats, holding strong positions on multiple music leaderboards.

Reviewing music albums released in the year 2022, ALBUM TALKS—a renowned musical online hub announced the position of Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s debut album “Apostolos” as number 10 on the Top 10 of the NG Apple Music Album Chart on the 12th of August 2022. “Apostolos is the first Christian album to peak in the Top 10 this year. It is also the first Christian album to peak in the Top 10 of the Apple Music Album chart since Dunsin Oyekan’s “The Gospel of the Kingdom which peaked at number four in January 2021”, they further stated.

A few hours after the initial announcement, ALBUM TALKS announced again that the album had moved up to number six on the Top 10 of the NG Apple Music album chart and peaked at number five. Now, the album is currently number one on the NG Apple Music Christian chart.

The ‘Apostolos’ album also captured the attention of the YouTube music audience. The sixth track on the music project “Holy Ghost (Live)” maintained a strong position as #16 on the Top 20 Trending songs in Nigeria chart on the music streaming platform.. “Holy Ghost (Live)” was also the only Christian song on the list of the Top 20 Trending songs in Nigeria on YouTube for weeks.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren highlighted the influence of the divine in the writing and the delivery of the songs on the album and how listening to the songs from the project can activate the spiritual. “These songs came directly from the Spirit and the divine realm. Listening to the songs will take you to the place from whence it came,” Pastor Iren said.

‘Apostolos: Sounds of Transition’, is a gift to the body of Christ and a sound ushers in a powerful move of God in our generation in a greater capacity. The album features renowned gospel artists including Sinach, Nosa, Judikay, Victor Bajulaye and E-Daniels. The producers on the project are Stephen Adeniyi, Yimika Dakinson and Olusiji Ewedemi.

Some videos from the project such as Overcome, Grace Changes Everything, and Holy Ghost (Live) have already been released on YouTube. Other videos from the project will be released progressively.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Apostolos becomes first Christian album to hit top 10 chart since 2021