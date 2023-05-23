Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye has emerged as newly elected Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra State.

Obi-Okoye’s emergence was a result of a unanimous decision by the 15 other aspirants to the position to step down for him in the party’s state Congress held at Prof. Dora Akuyili Women Development Centre Awka on Tuesday.

Earlier, before the Congresses proper, eight aspirants had concluded arrangements to step down for the winner.

At the Congress, each of the aspirants spoke openly, announcing their decision to step down for Obiokoye, which was endorsed by the delegates for the election.

Before now, Obiokoye was the National Publicity Secretary of APGA and later Special Adviser to the former governor of the state Chief Willie Obiano on Political Matters.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after being sworn in, Obiokoye noted that, as the state Chairman of the party would try as much as possible to ensure unity and fairness in the party.

He thanked the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process and urged his co-aspirants to join hands in moving the party forward.

In their separate reactions, the elected Deputy Chairman of the party, Anambra North, Chief Paul Uzoh, Vice Chairman, Anambra South, Surplus Ikem, and a Chieftain of the party, Hon. Mark Okoye, while commending the orderliness of party supporters during the exercise, says the 15 other aspirants step down for Obi-Okoye, for the sake of interest, peace and good governance of the party in the state.

They promised to work with the newly elected Chairman to ensure a landslide victory for Governor Soludo’s second term in office come the 2025 governorship election in the state.

