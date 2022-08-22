Celebrity Birthdays: Slimcase, Dua Lipa, Martinez celebrate today

Popular hit maker, Slimcase, American singer Dua Lipa, and Argentine Footballer Lisandro Martinez celebrate their birthdays today, August 22.

Slimcase

Oluwafemi Oladapo (born in August 22nd 1982) better known as Slimcase, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, hype man, and actor.

He is known for featuring on fellow Nigerian artist D’banj’s single,’Issa Banger’ and ‘Gucci Snake’, by Wizkid with a new dance routine known as ‘shaku shaku’.

He has collaborated with Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, 2Baba.

In 2018, he featured Street-Hop single ‘Shepeterri’ by Idowest

In 2018, he was nominated for The Headies Best Street-Hop Artiste and Best new act at Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and in 2018, he won best collaboration at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa (born 22 August 1995) is an English singer-songwriter.

she is known for her signature disco-pop sound and her soprano vocals.

Lipa has received numerous accolades, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and two Guinness World Records.

Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Javier Martínez (born 22 August 1997) is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Argentina national team.

Martínez began his football career in his native Argentina, where he made his senior debut in 2015 with Racing Club. He has represented his country 38 times, and scored 20 goals.





Jimmy and Jey Uso

The Usos (born August 22, 1985) are an American professional wrestling tag team composed of twin brothers Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, who are known professionally by their respective ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

They are both currently signed to WWE, where they perform on the SmackDown brand and are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, holding both the Raw Tag Team Championship in their third reign and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in their fifth reign, which is the longest reign for the title at 400+ days and the fifth longest tag team title.

They are also part of a stable called The Bloodline with their cousin, Roman Reigns, along with his special counsel Paul Heyman.

Beenie Man

Anthony Moses Davis (born 22 August 1973), better known by his stage name Beenie Man, is a Jamaican Dancehall deejay.

Davis was born in the Waterhouse district of Kingston in 1973.

He was involved in the music industry from a young age, and won the Tastee Talent contest in 1981, and Radio DJ Barry G introduced him to local sound system operators, who helped to establish the popularity of the young deejay, who became known as Beenie Man.

He recorded his debut single, “Too Fancy”, with record producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes in 1981.

