APC Youth Leader, flags off empowerment of 10,000 youths, women in Jigawa

National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has flagged off the training and empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Jigawa State.

The trainees were drawn from across the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state under the state’s implementation of the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, an effort led by Pharm. Ahmed Muhammed Guma, the leader of the Tinubu/MUD Support Organization, in partnership with the Office of the National Youth Leader.

The event, which was held at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, was part of his visitation to the state in his ongoing nationwide youth mobilization and energizing tour which began in the North-East region of the country.

Speaking at the event, Israel emphasized the importance of a skilled workforce to the nation, noting that the APC- led administration, including the one Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead if elected in 2023, was about employment and wealth creation.

“Our party appreciates the importance of providing our youths, women, and other citizens with the requisite skills and support they need to attain self-reliance and inspire economic growth. We are about capacity building, job creation, and prosperity. This training is a testament to that and the country can expect more if the APC is supported to retain power next year,” the APC chieftain stated.

Earlier, the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, was at the Jigawa State Secretariat where he hosted a Town Hall Meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state, including a member of the Jigawa State Assembly; Barr. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo; Chairman, Dutse LG, Hon. Bala Usman Chamo; SA on Urban Renewal, Arc. Naijb Falalu Gantsa; SA on Community Inclusion, Hon. Hamza Mohammed; SA Youth, Hon. Salisu Babura; members of support groups and the local leaders of the party.

Speaking on his agenda for 2023 with the local youth leaders, Dayo Israel charged them to do all they could to ensure a total victory for the APC in all the elective positions up for contest in 2023.

The APC chieftain, who later paid a condolence visit to the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate in the state, Mal. Umar Namadi Danmodi, over the flood disaster that affected some communities in the state, praised the state government for its timely response, including the establishment of committees to manage aid provision and the implementation of lasting solutions to avert future occurrence.

According to him, “The sterling achievements of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the calculator, will give the party a clean sweep at the polls in 2023, where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected as President and Mal. Umar Namadi Sambo will be elected as the Governor of Jigawa State to continue and improve on the legacy of the outgoing Governor Badaru.”

