Unpaid contractors protest in Abuja

The main gate of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), was on Monday morning blocked by contractors who supplied COVID-19 equipment to the Administration.

The protesters were seeking payment of the money the FCTA owed them for the supply of health equipment since 2019 as they are yet to be paid their balance for service rendered.

The protest caused massive gridlock in the metropolis of the federal capital and FCTA in particular, as the protesters blocked the entrance gate of the FCT Minister, preventing vehicles from gaining access to the FCTA secretariat.

When people finally gained access to the Secretariat, they were subjected to heavy security checks by the security personnel at the gate, with people filling on the line and showing their identity cards before being allowed in.

Efforts to hear from the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat failed as the Public Relations Officer, Samuel Musa neither answered calls put to his cell phone nor respond to an SMS sent to him.

When Tribune Online got across to the Public Relations Officer FCT officials for clarification, they all promised to get back later.

As at the time of filling the report, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, was yet to respond to the text messages sent to her, pick up or return calls put across to her, or issued a statement in response to the situation.

