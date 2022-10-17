PHOTOS: Actor, Mr Ibu celebrates birthday in style

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has marked his 61st birthday on Monday with beautiful pictures he shared on social media.

To commemorate the special day, the Enugu-born actor, who is well known for playing comic roles in movies, took to Instagram today to share some joyous-looking pictures of himself and attributed all the blessings in his life to God Almighty.

“Happy birthday to me! It’s the Lord’s doing and it’s marvellous in our sight,” he wrote.

To celebrate the legendary comic actor’s birthday, celebrities such as Juliet Ibrahim, Broda Shaggi, KCee, and Destiny Etiko among others took to the comment section of the birthday post to pour encomiums on him.

Mr Ibu who hails from Nkanu West L.G.A, in Enugu State was born on October 17, 1961. The thespian has been featured in more than 200 movies which includes Mr Ibu in London, 9 wives, Ibu in prison and Police recruit, among others.